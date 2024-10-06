A New Docu-Series Reveals Why Al Ain Is The UAE’s Ultimate Hidden Gem

Get ready to explore Al Ain like never before through an exciting new four-part documentary series, Al Ain: A Living Oasis! Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this series showcases the city’s rich culture, thrilling adventures, and peaceful retreats. Just over an hour from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Al Ain is ready to reveal its hidden gems.

Why you should watch?

In this captivating series, Emirati friends Obaid AlBudoor and Salem Al Attas take you on an unforgettable journey through Al Ain. Obaid, a corporate banker turned photographer, and Salem, an engineer and slam poet, explore everything from ancient forts and lush oases to adrenaline-pumping activities. Their journey captures the essence of Al Ain, blending traditional experiences with modern thrills in a way that will make you want to visit immediately.

Throughout the series, you’ll see Al Ain’s incredible landscapes, from its serene oases to its vibrant local culture. Whether it’s discovering historical sites, engaging in exciting outdoor adventures, or enjoying some well-deserved relaxation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Uncovering the beauty of Al Ain

Al Ain: A Living Oasis isn’t just about showing off beautiful views (though it does plenty of that!). It’s about inviting you to experience Al Ain’s unique blend of history, adventure, and tranquility. From the fascinating Hili Archaeological Park to the calming beauty of the Al Ain Oasis, this city has something special for everyone.

Obaid and Salem’s adventures highlight Al Ain as a place where the hustle and bustle of city life fade away, replaced by rich cultural experiences and exciting activities. As Obaid puts it, “There’s a unique energy to Al Ain that really made an impact on me.” Salem hopes their journey inspires you to create your own unforgettable memories in this incredible destination.

Tune in and get inspired

Al Ain: A Living Oasis is captivating audiences and will change how people see this amazing city. The docuseries aims to build a genuine connection with viewers, showing that Al Ain is the perfect spot for culture lovers, thrill-seekers, and those in need of a peaceful getaway.

So, if you’re looking for a new adventure, or just a break from the ordinary, make sure to catch Al Ain: A Living Oasis. This series might just be the inspiration you need to pack your bags and discover the wonders of Al Ain for yourself!