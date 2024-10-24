Discover Exceptional Experiences At Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel Of The Creek

It’s always treat yourself o’clock and if you feel like you want to go all out, you’ve come to the right place! With rooms overlooking a stunning skyline and creek views, exceptional dining, a rejuvenating spa, and so much more, everything you need is right here at Marriott Marquis Dubai. This newly opened gem at Jewel of the Creek is where comfort meets culture in the most exciting way, making your getaway truly extraordinary. Get ready for an unforgettable escape, all in one amazing place!

1. Views for days and one unbeatable location



Nestled in Dubai’s newest gem, ‘Jewel of the Creek,’ Marriott Marquis Dubai boasts breathtaking 180-degree views of the creek and skyline. You’re right in the heart of the action, with the city’s vibrant culture at your fingertips. The hotel’s stunning architecture and interiors reflect Dubai’s rich cultural heritage, making it the perfect place to soak up the city’s charm.

2. Truly an extraordinary stay

With 590 sleek rooms, suites, and fully equipped apartments, this hotel offers the perfect stay, whether you’re visiting for business or leisure. Expect complimentary Wi-Fi, modern amenities, and a blend of contemporary Arabic design with earthy tones for a cosy yet chic vibe. Choose from 434 hotel rooms overlooking the city or creek, or stay in one of the four towers offering 156 serviced apartments—each with its own fitness center, outdoor pool, and even pet-friendly options! The apartments offer incredible views of the Dubai Creek, so you can enjoy a sunset like no other.

3. Dubai’s top foodie haunts on your doorstep

If you’re a foodie, you’ve landed in the right spot! Whether you’re into a laid-back British pub scene or the brunch scene is more your vibe, well friends, you’ve got options!

Creek Kitchen is your go-to for international cuisine, with live cooking stations and two fabulous brunches. Don’t miss Nautiluna Seafood Night Brunch every Friday—featuring fresh oysters, prawns, lobsters, and more! Or, spend your Saturday at Brunchtopia, a family-friendly brunch packed with entertainment for the little ones, making it the perfect weekend treat.

If a laid-back pub vibe is more your scene, head to The Copperhead. This British-inspired pub serves up hearty bites, a Sunday Roast, happy hours from 5–8pm, and even live music and comedy nights—so you’re guaranteed a good time.

4. This hotel is a home for wellness

Relax and recharge with a visit to the sun-kissed outdoor pool deck, complete with plenty of sunbeds, a pool bar, and a dedicated kids’ area. Inside, the fully equipped fitness center has everything you need for a great workout, including views of the pool, a steam room, and a sauna. And for ultimate relaxation, treat yourself to the Wellbeing Holistic Healing Spa, where 10 elegant treatment rooms, a couples’ suite, and a hammam await.

5. Booking here means treating yourself to one of Dubai’s true gems!

Set within the buzzing Jewel of the Creek in Dubai’s Port Saeed, this urban oasis connects old and new Dubai. It’s a blend of food, shopping, and leisure experiences, offering the best of both worlds. Whether you’re a foodie, a culture lover, or just want to explore the city’s rich history, there’s something for everyone in this exciting new development.

What are you waiting for? Book your next weekend away or lengthy staycay right here!