Sponsored

Experience The Thrill Of Live Supercross In Abu Dhabi This December

Avatar
By

FIM World Supercross Championship Finale Is Here!

Attention motorsport fans: mark your calendars! On December 4, 2024, Abu Dhabi will roar to life with the FIM World Supercross Championship season finale, coinciding with the adrenaline-packed Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This epic week cements the UAE’s capital as the go-to destination for world-class sporting action.

Dirtbike stunts and live-action from the legends of the sport is guaranteed!

Tickets start at just AED 95!
Enjoy thrilling dirt-bike stunts, intense rivalries, and jaw-dropping action. If you’re a whole group you can score Group Discounts for as low as AED 85!

Pit Walk Upgrade (AED 85)
Feel the pulse of the race with exclusive access:

  • Witness bikes getting prepped
  • Snap photos with WSX riders
  • Get up-close with riders and team garages

Tickets start from AED95

With ticket categories tailored to all budgets, you’ll catch the action from seats that suit your vibe:

  • Category 1: AED 395 (Group of 2/4: AED 295/ticket)
  • Category 2: AED 295 (Group of 2/4: AED 195/ticket)
  • Category 3: AED 195 (Group of 2/4: AED 95/ticket)
  • Category 4: AED 95 (Group of 2/4: AED 85/ticket)

Secure Your Spot Early!

Tickets are selling FAST, so don’t miss the chance to witness back-to-back motorsport magic.

Grab your tickets now and be part of history!

Post Views: 0
Sponsored Logo
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service