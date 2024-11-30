Experience The Thrill Of Live Supercross In Abu Dhabi This December

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Attention motorsport fans: mark your calendars! On December 4, 2024, Abu Dhabi will roar to life with the FIM World Supercross Championship season finale, coinciding with the adrenaline-packed Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This epic week cements the UAE’s capital as the go-to destination for world-class sporting action.
Tickets start at just AED 95!
Enjoy thrilling dirt-bike stunts, intense rivalries, and jaw-dropping action. If you’re a whole group you can score Group Discounts for as low as AED 85!
Pit Walk Upgrade (AED 85)
Feel the pulse of the race with exclusive access:
With ticket categories tailored to all budgets, you’ll catch the action from seats that suit your vibe:
Tickets are selling FAST, so don’t miss the chance to witness back-to-back motorsport magic.
Grab your tickets now and be part of history!
