Experience The Thrill Of Live Supercross In Abu Dhabi This December

FIM World Supercross Championship Finale Is Here!

Attention motorsport fans: mark your calendars! On December 4, 2024, Abu Dhabi will roar to life with the FIM World Supercross Championship season finale, coinciding with the adrenaline-packed Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This epic week cements the UAE’s capital as the go-to destination for world-class sporting action.

Dirtbike stunts and live-action from the legends of the sport is guaranteed!

Tickets start at just AED 95!

Enjoy thrilling dirt-bike stunts, intense rivalries, and jaw-dropping action. If you’re a whole group you can score Group Discounts for as low as AED 85!

Pit Walk Upgrade (AED 85)

Feel the pulse of the race with exclusive access:

Witness bikes getting prepped

Snap photos with WSX riders

Get up-close with riders and team garages

Tickets start from AED95

With ticket categories tailored to all budgets, you’ll catch the action from seats that suit your vibe:

Category 1 : AED 395 (Group of 2/4: AED 295/ticket)

: AED 395 (Group of 2/4: AED 295/ticket) Category 2 : AED 295 (Group of 2/4: AED 195/ticket)

: AED 295 (Group of 2/4: AED 195/ticket) Category 3 : AED 195 (Group of 2/4: AED 95/ticket)

: AED 195 (Group of 2/4: AED 95/ticket) Category 4: AED 95 (Group of 2/4: AED 85/ticket)

Secure Your Spot Early!

Tickets are selling FAST, so don’t miss the chance to witness back-to-back motorsport magic.

Grab your tickets now and be part of history!