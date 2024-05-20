This Game-Changing Service Transforms Grocery Delivery In The UAE!

Have you ever experienced the frustration of waiting for a corner store delivery only to find your order incomplete or delayed? Nader Amiri certainly did. But instead of accepting the status quo, he saw an opportunity for change, so he sparked an idea for a better way to get groceries delivered!

Introducing elGrocer: Changing the Game in Grocery Delivery!

Founded in 2015, elGrocer set out with a clear mission: to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience for the people of the UAE. No more waiting, no more frustration; just convenience and efficiency tailored to your needs.

Orders jumped by 400% during the pandemic

In 2020, as the world grappled with the challenges of the pandemic, elGrocer saw a surge in demand like never before. Orders skyrocketed by 400%, prompting the company to swiftly expand its team to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

With a strong online presence spanning all seven Emirates, elGrocer caught the attention of the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group). In 2021, Etisalat acquired elGrocer paving the way for even greater innovations in the digital marketplace.

Raed Hafez, CEO of elGrocer, expressed his excitement about the merger: “Joining forces with Etisalat allows us to leverage their digital capabilities and vast network to accelerate our growth and seize new market opportunities.”

But elGrocer’s journey didn’t stop there!

Recognizing the importance of product availability and quality, the company launched Smiles Market, its very own darkstore. This innovative service ensures that everything you order is available whenever you need it.

No success story comes without its challenges…

Smiles Market faced initial hurdles in balancing delivery capabilities with operational efficiency. Yet, the team’s dedication and commitment to excellence have propelled them to new heights, achieving an impressive 99% product availability rate.

At its core, Smiles Market is all about delivering on the promise of quality and reliability. Gone are the days of worrying about substitutions or missing items. With Smiles Market, what you see is what you get – a level of convenience and peace of mind that’s truly unparalleled in the market.

In essence, elGrocer’s journey is a testament to the power of innovation and determination. By prioritizing the needs of its customers and embracing strategic partnerships, elGrocer has redefined the grocery shopping experience in the UAE, setting a new standard for convenience and reliability.

Your grocery essentials are just a tap away!

Ready to experience the convenience of elGrocer for yourself?

