This INCREDIBLE New Downtown Restaurant Just Launched The ‘Dirty Brunch’

Whisk yourself away to the Capri coast, WITHOUT the hassle of a flight.

A restaurant and terrace that’s the definition of FAB has opened, and it’s the gorgeous canopy of lemon trees that you just need to see IRL!

Lucia’s is a buzzing new restaurant in Downtown, located at the prestigious Address Skyview, it’s got fabulous Italian flair by the bucketload. Visit any night of the week and you’ll find a seriously glam crowd tucking into a refined Italian menu, an exquisite selection of drinks, coupled by energetic entertainment, that will have you on your feet in no time.

Lucia’s is a fun and fanciful resto through and through which is why it gives us immense pleasure to announce its first Saturday brunch:

Introducing Lucia’s Dirty Brunch!

Come one and all, to have a roaring good time at this brand new brunch

Expect Burj Khalifa views, incredible Italian food and drinks, and one amazing party, thanks to live music and dancers all day long.

This is perfect for a birthday, special occasion, or simply an excuse to get GLAM. The Dirty Brunch is the perfect mix of fun and fancy, and 100% should be on your Dubai brunch bucket list!

The important bits:

What? Dirty Brunch at Lucia’s

When? Every Saturday | 2:00-6:00 pm

Where? Address Sky View, Downtown

How much?

Regular Package: 485 AED

Premium Package: 550 AED

Non-Alcoholic Package: 350 AED

Book it in! Call 04 422 4321 or email reservations@luciasdubai.com