Mall Of The Emirates Is Getting An AED 5 Billion Transformation

Mall of the Emirates is turning 20—and instead of cake, it’s getting a AED 5 billion transformation (BIIGG NUMBER!).

Think less “just another mall” and more “multi-sensory lifestyle destination” (yep, that’s a thing now). Mall of the Emirates is getting a massive AED 5 billion glow-up as it celebrates its 20th anniversary — and it’s not just about looking good. Majid Al Futtaim is turning it into the “Mall of New Possibilities,” with new spots to shop, eat, chill, play, and just vibe. Basically, it’s about to be way bigger, fancier, and a whole lot more fun.

100 NEW stores, wellness Club, and even a theatre

Mall of the Emirates is adding 20,000 square metres of extra retail space and welcoming 100 new stores across fashion, lifestyle, and luxury. So yes, your bank account (may) suffer. But your closet? Thriving.

That’s not all. They’ve already put AED 1.1 billion into upgrades that are in the works right now—like a luxury wellness club at the Kempinski Hotel, perfect if you’re into spa days and recovery sessions. And in early 2025, a new cultural hub called “New Covent Garden” will open in collab with the Dubai Performing Arts Academy. It’s bringing a 600-seat theatre, rehearsal spaces, and serious art-school energy right into the mall.

Chill courtyards and next-level movie nights

For those who love food and fresh air, there’s something coming just for you. A brand-new indoor-outdoor dining precinct is on the way, featuring casual eats and hangout spots. The highlight? MOE’s first-ever outdoor F&B courtyard. It’ll double as a green oasis during winter, which basically means picnic vibes in the middle of your shopping trip.

And movie lovers, this one’s big: VOX Cinemas at MOE will debut the world’s most advanced IMAX experience. Add that to four new entertainment concepts launching by late 2026, and it’s safe to say your weekend plans are about to get way MORE exciting.

Better parking, smoother roads, and eco-friendly everything

Getting in and out is about to get easier too (yay!). Mall of the Emirates is revamping the West End of the mall to give it a fresh, modern look. They’re also rolling out a new Parkin barrierless parking system, upgrading roads, and working with the RTA to improve bridges.

On top of all this, sustainability is a big part of the plan. The transformation includes energy-efficient tech, smart systems, and eco-conscious design. The mall is aiming to be a forward-thinking, community-driven space that’s ready for whatever the future holds.