Jinkies! Scooby-Doo And The Gang Are Coming To Abu Dhabi

Ruh Roh! There’s been a sighting of La Dama de Oro, a gh-gh-ghost in Abu Dhabi… It’s time to call Scooby-Doo and Mystery Incorporated ’cause there’s a case that needs to be solved. So, get ready for 3 nights of music, mystery, and discovery in Etihad Arena this April!

Mark your calendars for April 12 – 14 ’cause Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold is making its way to Abu Dhabi

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey filled with mystery, laughter, and adventure! Join Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma as they go on an exciting journey to Alta Luz, a captivating fictional South American town. Get ready to experience a mix of dialogue, dance, song, and breathtaking landscapes like never before.

The story follows ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) who poses a threat to the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration. So, get ready for thrills, laughs, and spooky encounters as the gang unravels the mystery to save the party from being derailed by supernatural forces.

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When? April 12 – 14

Price?

Silver – AED 95

Gold – AED 145

Platinum – AED 245

VIP – AED 275

Royal – AED 295

Grab your tickets here.

For over 50 years, Mystery Incorporated solved problems, sought out adventures, and do good

In a way to highlight innovation and craftsmanship, the beloved character of Scooby-Doo comes to life through an animatronic and puppeteer-operated Great Dane. A team of 12 designers invested over 1,600 hours to create this epic animatronic puppet. Also, this remarkable feature showcases the exceptional talents of the production team at Monlove. They are renowned for their success in producing captivating live entertainment experiences. Furthermore, Monlove proudly announces the involvement of Frank Welker, widely recognized as the animated voice behind iconic characters such as Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo himself, who has signed on as the voice of Monlove’s rendition of the beloved canine character!

This adventure is a show you definitely don’t want to miss. So, grab your little ones and get ready for a performance of a lifetime!

