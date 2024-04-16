The Burj Khalifa Had Spectators Giggling With Excitement

Did you see that? The Dubai Comedy Festival is soaring to new heights, quite literally! Imagine you’re just strolling in Downtown Dubai or near the Dubai Fountain when you look up at the world’s tallest tower and it’s lighting up with laughter. It’s exactly like it sounds…

The Dubai Comedy Festival was projected onto the Burj Khalifa because the level of humour coming this year is unmatched

Click here for the full line-up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The Dubai Comedy Festival has officially kicked off, promising 10 days packed with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments. From April 12 to 21, the Dubai Opera will be transformed into a haven for comedy lovers. And since laughter is the best medicine, then this festival is just what the doctor ordered!

10 days of laughter + 70 comedians equals a happy YOU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Comedy Festival (@dubaicomedyfest)

The important bits

The shows will be held across different venues. Click HERE to find out where and to get tickets!

When? April 12 – 21

Get notified about all the exciting news and stay up-to-date by following their Instagram page @dubaicomedyfest

Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of this event