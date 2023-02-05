The Most Important Tech & Media Fest Kicks Off In Dubai In February

Morning Brew, Pattern, Velocity Global, and Hotjar are all planning their Step 2023 visit… and you should be too!

Step Conference is a leading tech festival for emerging markets, that brings a huge lineup of industry leaders and innovators in the world of Crypto, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. The flow of information comes in six different tracks and features talks, workshops, meet-ups, networking sessions, exhibition areas, and brand activations that unite tech minds from all around the world.

Back for its 11th year, the festival takes over Dubai Internet City on February 22-23, and this year it’ll feature etro-futurism, DTC Hub, 1-on-1 investor meetings, Pitch Competition, major tech innovations, workshops, keynotes, panels, debates, live entertainment, food trucks, and so much more.

It’s a massive event, get to know the 6 content tracks so you don’t miss a second

Learn from global influencers in the tech and startup scene with the Start Track , covering success stories, growth, entrepreneurship ecosystem, fundraising, investment, and more. Dive into the latest financial technology trends with the Fintech Track , featuring discussions on blockchain, digital currencies, and cashless payments. Explore the future of transport, smart cities, and AI with the Future Track , featuring industry leaders in transport and autonomous tech. Get the latest global trends in digital marketing, brands, advertising tech, programmatic ads, and more with the Digital Track . Discover the latest tech and lifestyle trends that enhance well-being with the Wellness Track . Join the Earth Track, the newest addition, exploring Greentech, sustainability, impact and the environment.

Keep up with all the latest tech trends and get the opportunity to show case your start up at Step 2023

