The New Live Music Brunch At LSB Is ALWAYS A Good Idea

LET’S GET LOUD!

If you’re looking for an unpretentious fun brunch at the ‘UAE’s MOST awarded party bar’, step right up.

Lock, Stock & Barrel is a beast on the party scene. With three locations across the city, it’s the go-to if you’re looking for a lively bar basically every night of the week, and ‘cus it’s always packin’ a good crowd, you’re guaranteed a good time!

And as summer draws in, Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has news. Brunch fam, prepare yourselves for ‘LOCK, STOCK & LIVE; THE BRUNCH’ – Dubai’s all-new live music brunch! Get on your feet for this one, as 20 weeks of local live music is about to kick off.

It’s 20 weeks of live music at Lock Stock’s new Saturday brunch

Brunch at LSB is ALWAYS a good idea!

It’s bottomless drinks all the way and eats consisting of the food you dream about. Think; Chicken Tacos, Lock and Loaded Nachos AND Truffle Mac n Cheese Bites. YUM! There are also Lockdown shots… need we say more?!

The drinks flow, the food is ultimate bar bite eats and its brilliant value, starting at AED250 per person. Cya there!

The important bits

Where? Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

How much? From AED250

When? Saturday 1pm – 4pm