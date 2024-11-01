There’s A Full Week Of Free Fitness Classes Happening In JLT Right Now!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The Dubai Fitness Challenge is here, and the JLT Fitness Hub is throwing down one epic week to keep you moving, grooving, and totally pumped!
So clear your calendar, bring your friends, and dive into a schedule packed with fitness classes, dance-offs, and community vibes.
View this post on Instagram
The JLT Fitness Hub kicks off with a Saturday lineup that’s all about getting those endorphins going. Start strong with Spartans Fit Boxing at 8 AM and punch out any stress from the week. If dancing’s your thing, hit Afro Cardio at 4 PM for a dance party with all the rhythm, or join the 5 PM Fun Football Session to see if you’ve still got that game-day energy!
Whatever you choose, Saturday’s here to get you moving and grooving!
Monday and Tuesday mornings start with relaxing Hatha Yoga and partner stretching, but the real hype kicks off with tennis, Bollywood dance fusion, and even a Kathak session for those wanting to try something different.
Wednesday rolls in with Brazilian Zouk, Hip-Hop sessions for both adults and kids, and even Sweat Storm to wrap up with an all-out calorie burn! If you’re into a mix of mindful flow and high-energy hits, this is the week you don’t want to miss!
The week wraps up with a grand finale like no other.
The running event is just the beginning – from 4 PM onwards, the LesMills fitness party begins, featuring BodyCombat, BodyAttack, and BodyBalance sessions, with everything from martial arts-inspired cardio to a meditative yoga-Pilates fusion.
And for the ultimate send-off, Zumba closes the night with moves that’ll make you want to dance till next year’s Fitness Challenge.
When & where to join the fun:
So this is it, Dubai! Head down to JLT Park for the most dynamic, community-driven fitness event of the year. It’s all free, it’s all fun, and it’s all set for you to jump in! Register here.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service