There’s A Full Week Of Free Fitness Classes Happening In JLT Right Now!

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is here, and the JLT Fitness Hub is throwing down one epic week to keep you moving, grooving, and totally pumped!

From yoga mornings to dance-filled evenings, JLT Park is where it’s all happening from November 2-9…

So clear your calendar, bring your friends, and dive into a schedule packed with fitness classes, dance-offs, and community vibes.

The JLT Fitness Hub kicks off with a Saturday lineup that’s all about getting those endorphins going. Start strong with Spartans Fit Boxing at 8 AM and punch out any stress from the week. If dancing’s your thing, hit Afro Cardio at 4 PM for a dance party with all the rhythm, or join the 5 PM Fun Football Session to see if you’ve still got that game-day energy!

Yoga lovers, there’s also Yash Yoga at 6 PM, followed by a glorious Deep Stretch at 7 PM to end the day – delightful!

Whatever you choose, Saturday’s here to get you moving and grooving!

Monday and Tuesday mornings start with relaxing Hatha Yoga and partner stretching, but the real hype kicks off with tennis, Bollywood dance fusion, and even a Kathak session for those wanting to try something different.

Tuesday night goes big with K-Pop choreography, grounding meditation, and Zumba to keep that energy high

Wednesday rolls in with Brazilian Zouk, Hip-Hop sessions for both adults and kids, and even Sweat Storm to wrap up with an all-out calorie burn! If you’re into a mix of mindful flow and high-energy hits, this is the week you don’t want to miss!

The week wraps up with a grand finale like no other.

Saturday morning at 6:30 AM, it’s all about the JLT Run, where the first-place winner walks away with a 5,000 AED prize!

The running event is just the beginning – from 4 PM onwards, the LesMills fitness party begins, featuring BodyCombat, BodyAttack, and BodyBalance sessions, with everything from martial arts-inspired cardio to a meditative yoga-Pilates fusion.

And for the ultimate send-off, Zumba closes the night with moves that’ll make you want to dance till next year’s Fitness Challenge.

When & where to join the fun:

Date: November 2-9

November 2-9 Location: JLT Park, Dubai

JLT Park, Dubai Timing: 7-9 AM and 4-8 PM daily

7-9 AM and 4-8 PM daily Registration: Free!

So this is it, Dubai! Head down to JLT Park for the most dynamic, community-driven fitness event of the year. It’s all free, it’s all fun, and it’s all set for you to jump in! Register here.