WIN: The USA Pavilion Is Giving Away 100 FREE Expo Passes Ahead Of Its National Day Celebrations 

We’ve had 5 glorious months of Expo 2020, and the last month of the world’s GREATEST exhibition is currently running its course.

From entertainment and attractions to national day celebrations and innovations, Expo has left visitors impressed beyond words. Pavilions have pulled all stops to deliver an attractive mix of architecture, a sensory experience, and exclusive insights into their culture, history, and technology.

The USA Pavilion has proved time and time again why it should be on your must-visit list when down at Expo 2020, with its many futuristic attractions.

Their theme? “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future.”

The exhibit at the USA Pavilion showcases the freedoms and opportunities that paved the way for American innovation and prosperity.

For more deets, click here.

And before Expo comes to an end, the star-spangled pavilion is inviting you down to celebrate USA National Day on Sunday, March 6

Best part?! You could be WINNING a pair of FREE Expo passes to visit the site by answering the simple question below👇🏽

All the deets summed up:

Where? The USA Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

When? Sunday, March 6

For more info, click here.