OMG! Find The Best Offers At Windmill Ghantoot—Unbeatable Prices For The Long Weekend!

YAY!

The long weekend is here, and Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot is making it even better with CRAZY deals on vines, bubbles, and spirits—no tax, no license, no restrictions!

Just walk in, pick your favs, and enjoy unbeatable discounts. Yup, it’s that SIMPLE. If you’re planning a laid-back evening or a big celebration, these deals have got you covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

Here’s what you can snag:

– Premium French bubbles – Now AED 145 per bottle or a case for AED 799!

– New arrivals – Fresh stock just landed—check out the latest collections!

– Popular spirit brands – AED 99 for a full liter!

– Exclusive deals – Jack No. 7 for AED 60.

– Mac 12yo (70cl) – Only AED 249!

– Case of hops – Starting from AED 79!

– Bundle up and save – Buy 2 cases and get 2 glasses for free!

– Luxury spirit sale – Don Julio 1942 now AED 599 (was AED 1499).

– JW Blue Label (LTR) – Now AED 899 (was AED 1099).

– Case of vines (6 bottles) – From AED 110 only!

– Case of Popular Hops – only at AED 99

– Case of hops – Starting from AED 49.

– Fan-favorite spirits – Under AED 99!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Just 15 minutes from Jebel Ali, Windmill Cellar is the ultimate pit stop for all your long weekend needs. So, if you’re planning a romantic dinner, a casual hangout, or just want to treat yourself (can’t blame you), their massive selection and jaw-dropping discounts make it easier than ever.

Plus, with no tax, no license, and no restrictions, you can shop stress-free and load up on everything you love.

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here.

Shop smart with Click & Collect at Windmill Ghantoot! Order now, pick up with ease! Visit: collect.windmillgt.com

Need more info? Call the store:

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Why wait? Swing by Windmill Cellar and make the most of these long weekend steals!