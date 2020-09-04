د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi

The Death Toll Of The Tragic Abu Dhabi Building Gas Explosion Has Now Climbed To 3

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Sri Lankan expat had passed away following the gas explosion at an Abu Dhabi residential building on Monday

The news was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Embassy on Thursday

This brings the total number of deaths to three after Philippine authorities confirmed earlier that two Filipino expats had also died.

Another Sri Lankan expat is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of a hospital.

The cost of accommodation of more than 200 people who have been left temporarily homeless because of the blast is being covered by Emirates Red Crescent.

