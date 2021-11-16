Etihad Allows Dogs And Cats To Fly With Their Owners  

Etihad Allows Dogs And Cars To Fly With Their Owners

Cats or dogs can now accompany owners in Etihad cabins, at an extra cost.

Economy travellers can expect to pay from AED550 with your cat or dog for flights six hours or less, and if you wish to purchase an adjacent seat, you must do this in advance. If you’re travelling in Business or First (lucky you!) you must purchase an extra seat in advance for your pet.

You must also submit a booking form 72 hours in advance of your travel.

Checklist for travelling with animals in the cabin

Before you travel with an animal in the cabin, please make sure that: You have checked all entry and exit regulations for the countries you are flying to and from

All applicable veterinary examinations or treatments have been completed

You have asked your vet about any medication that may need to be administered to your pet during the journey

Have all the official documents required for your pet to travel

You have registered your pet for carriage in the cabin no later than 72 hours before your flight and have received confirmation of pet acceptance

Your pet is familiar with the travel bag or kennel

You have a lead and a suitable harness or collar available

You have dry pet food in a sealed container in your cabin baggage To help to keep your pet calm as they fly, Etihad suggest placing a blanket, an old item of your clothing or your pet’s favourite toy in the travel bag or kennel with them. All info via Etihad

You can pay to bring your cat or dog on board Etihad operated flights, all other pets must be transported as manifested cargo with Etihad Cargo .