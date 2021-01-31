Abu Dhabi
New Requirements To Enter Abu Dhabi Start From Tomorrow
If you’re planning to travel to the capital in the near future, take note!
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter the emirate from within the country, effective from Monday, 1 February.
The rules have been updated as follows:
You can enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. If you remain in the emirate for 4 days or more, must take a PCR test on day 4 of entry, and another PCR test on day 8 of entry for those staying for 8 days or more.
The new rules were announced by Abu Dhabi Media office today
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter the emirate from within the country, effective from Monday, 1 February. The decision aims to enhance precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/xIVYybMPvP
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 30, 2021
DPI tests cannot be used to enter two consecutive times
The updated procedures allow entry into the emirate within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI test result, but DPI tests cannot be used to enter two consecutive times.
Those entering Abu Dhabi using a DPI test and staying for more than 48 hours, must take a PCR test on day 3 of entry, and another PCR test on day 7 if staying for 7 days or more.
The procedures apply to all UAE citizens and residents, except for volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app, and should adhere to their respective protocols.
Follow Abu Dhabi Media Office on Twitter to stay up to date
Watch The Lovin Daily: UAE CITIZENSHIP For Non-Emiratis Was Written Into Law This Weekend
The Lovin Daily: UAE CITIZENSHIP For Non-Emiratis Was Written Into Law This Weekend https://t.co/gHxh2W8F9l
— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) January 31, 2021