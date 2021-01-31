New Requirements To Enter Abu Dhabi Start From Tomorrow

If you’re planning to travel to the capital in the near future, take note!

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter the emirate from within the country, effective from Monday, 1 February.

The rules have been updated as follows:

You can enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. If you remain in the emirate for 4 days or more, must take a PCR test on day 4 of entry, and another PCR test on day 8 of entry for those staying for 8 days or more.

The new rules were announced by Abu Dhabi Media office today