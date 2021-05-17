Good News! Abu Dhabi Will Lift Travel Quarantine In July

This is great news for international travellers who have eyes on visiting the UAE capital as it looks like Abu Dhabi will open up for international travellers from July 1, by lifting quarantine restrictions for travellers from green list countries, according to reports from the Arabian Travel Market.

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is happening right now and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has welcomed everyone to the important international event.

We welcome everyone to Dubai, 62 countries participated today in the Arabian Travel Market, an international mega tourism event since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his tweet he added that Dubai welcomes the world as global tourism begins to recover, representing ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’. He shared the remarks on the opening day of the ATM, which coincided with the news that Abu Dhabi announced it would reopen to international visitors on July 1.

HH Sheikh Mohammed welcomes to the world