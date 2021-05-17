Abu Dhabi
Good News! Abu Dhabi Will Lift Travel Quarantine In July
This is great news for international travellers who have eyes on visiting the UAE capital as it looks like Abu Dhabi will open up for international travellers from July 1, by lifting quarantine restrictions for travellers from green list countries, according to reports from the Arabian Travel Market.
The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is happening right now and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has welcomed everyone to the important international event.
In his tweet he added that Dubai welcomes the world as global tourism begins to recover, representing ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’. He shared the remarks on the opening day of the ATM, which coincided with the news that Abu Dhabi announced it would reopen to international visitors on July 1.
HH Sheikh Mohammed welcomes to the world
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 16, 2021
Abu Dhabi will remove quarantine restrictions for all international travellers from July
A new system, similar to Dubai will be put in place, with PCR essential for all travellers, along with further requirements depending on high or low-risk countries, according to reports. It’s worth noting, there will be exceptions to the rule, and travellers from India will not be permitted to enter the capital without quarantine.
Along with that, a border between Dubai and Abu Dhabi WILL still be in place, however, there will be updates to make it a smoother process.
