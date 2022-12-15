8 Budget Friendly Places To Travel To This Holiday Season

With the holidays season inching towards us, it’s time to pack up and travel. If you’re looking for budget friendly places to travel to, then look no further. Here are 8 spots to vacation at this winter without breaking the bank.

8. Enjoy the stunning nature of this adventurer’s paradise

Located between Europe and Asia, Georgia is by far one of the most budget friendly places to travel to this winter. BONUS! As a UAE resident you’re eligible to travel to Georgia and receive a visa-on-arrival.

Click here to check your visa eligibility.

7. Hop across the border and explore the UAE’s neighbouring country Oman!

Enjoy the grand mosques, spectacular mountain views, vibrant souks and white-sand beaches of Oman. Additionally, this glorious country is a border away from the UAE and it’s scenery does not disappoint.

Discover if you’re eligible to enter without a visa, click here.

However, if you aren’t eligible to enter Oman visa free, click here to apply.

6. The budget friendly travel spot to add to your bucket list has to be Turkey

Discover the lands, chapels, and glorious country that is Turkey without breaking the bank.

Also, check your eligibility to travel visa free here.

5. Enjoy the desert breeze and explore one of the seven wonders of the world

Better add Egypt to your budget friendly bucket list, and enjoy everything the glorious country has to offer!

Moreover, you’re going to need a visa to travel to Egypt, click here to apply.

4. If you’re looking for a budget friendly city getaway then Morocco is the place for you

You can shop ’til you drop at Morocco’s glorious markets. Therefore, explore the country and indulge in the sights as you take in everything that makes Morocco spectacular.

Apply for the Moroccan Visa here.

3. Explore the hospitality and glory of Jordan

Tour the ruins, enjoy the scenery and indulge in delish meals from this wonderful country. You need to add Jordan to your bucket list!

Additionally, you need to check your eligibility to enter Jordan visa-free or apply here.

2. Get ready to create unforgettable memories in Armenia

If you’re looking for a country that intertwines cuisine, culture, history and modernity then Armenia is the place for you. BONUS! If you’re a UAE resident, you do not need a visa to enter Armenia.

1. Explore the diverse scenery of the gorgeous India

From Mosques and Temples to snowy mountaintops and gorgeous terrains, India has it all.

Check your validity for an e-visa here.