Abu Dhabi Ends 2024 Supercross Season With A Bang!

Farah Makhlouf
By

Abu Dhabi roared into action as the FIM World Supercross Championship Finale lit up Yas Island’s iconic Etihad Arena. For the first time ever, the UAE capital hosted the season’s grand finale, and wow, what a way to end 2024!

With a custom-built dirt track, 28 riders, heart-pounding races, insane freestyle stunts, and dazzling pyrotechnics, this event was a feast for motorsport fans

The championship saw Eli Tomac dominate the WSX (450cc) class, clinching the title in style, while Shane McElrath proved unstoppable in the SX2 (250cc) category. Both riders pushed the limits, leaving fans awestruck and the arena buzzing with excitement.

After hosting its regional debut in 2023, Etihad Arena welcomed the World Supercross Championship for the second consecutive year…this time as the season finale!

The freestyle motocross stunts and breathtaking pyrotechnic displays took the excitement to new heights & the event solidified Abu Dhabi’s place as a premier motorsport destination, offering a world-class experience both on and off the track.

Ali Al Beshr of Ethara captured the essence of the night, saying; At Ethara, we’re proud to play a part in creating these unforgettable moments and bringing fans closer to the action.”

This season finale wasn’t just about racing, it was a milestone for the sport in the Middle East. Tom Burwell, CEO of the FIM World Supercross Championship, praised the event…“We’re thrilled to see the sport’s growing impact in the Middle East, and this finale marks an exciting new chapter for supercross on a global stage.”

With Ethara leading the charge, Abu Dhabi has become a hub for first-to-market, world-class motorsport events

From the custom tracks to the electric energy of the crowd, this finale has set the stage for even bigger and better experiences in the future.

One thing’s for sure: the FIM World Supercross Championship Finale in Abu Dhabi was an event for the history books. And folks, this is just the beginning of a thrilling journey for supercross in the region!

