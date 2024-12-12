Abu Dhabi Ends 2024 Supercross Season With A Bang!

Abu Dhabi roared into action as the FIM World Supercross Championship Finale lit up Yas Island’s iconic Etihad Arena. For the first time ever, the UAE capital hosted the season’s grand finale, and wow, what a way to end 2024!

With a custom-built dirt track, 28 riders, heart-pounding races, insane freestyle stunts, and dazzling pyrotechnics, this event was a feast for motorsport fans

The championship saw Eli Tomac dominate the WSX (450cc) class, clinching the title in style, while Shane McElrath proved unstoppable in the SX2 (250cc) category. Both riders pushed the limits, leaving fans awestruck and the arena buzzing with excitement.

After hosting its regional debut in 2023, Etihad Arena welcomed the World Supercross Championship for the second consecutive year…this time as the season finale!

The freestyle motocross stunts and breathtaking pyrotechnic displays took the excitement to new heights & the event solidified Abu Dhabi’s place as a premier motorsport destination, offering a world-class experience both on and off the track.

Ali Al Beshr of Ethara captured the essence of the night, saying; “At Ethara, we’re proud to play a part in creating these unforgettable moments and bringing fans closer to the action.”