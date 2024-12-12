Abu Dhabi Ends 2024 Supercross Season With A Bang!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Abu Dhabi roared into action as the FIM World Supercross Championship Finale lit up Yas Island’s iconic Etihad Arena. For the first time ever, the UAE capital hosted the season’s grand finale, and wow, what a way to end 2024!
The championship saw Eli Tomac dominate the WSX (450cc) class, clinching the title in style, while Shane McElrath proved unstoppable in the SX2 (250cc) category. Both riders pushed the limits, leaving fans awestruck and the arena buzzing with excitement.
The freestyle motocross stunts and breathtaking pyrotechnic displays took the excitement to new heights & the event solidified Abu Dhabi’s place as a premier motorsport destination, offering a world-class experience both on and off the track.
Ali Al Beshr of Ethara captured the essence of the night, saying; “At Ethara, we’re proud to play a part in creating these unforgettable moments and bringing fans closer to the action.”
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service