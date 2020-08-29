د . إAEDSRر . س

Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43 Of Colon Cancer

Some horrible news this morning… American actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28 at his home in Los Angeles, after a 4-year long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman played some iconic characters such as Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

The true fighter found immense fame playing the role of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, (MCU) which remains the fifth highest-grossing superhero film of all time

 

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much…”

His family said in a statement, adding;

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.“

Fans of the late actor and icon are in complete disbelief over this gut-wrenching news

Wakanda forever?

This really is the WORST year ever.

