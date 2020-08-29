Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43 Of Colon Cancer

Some horrible news this morning… American actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28 at his home in Los Angeles, after a 4-year long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman played some iconic characters such as Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

The true fighter found immense fame playing the role of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, (MCU) which remains the fifth highest-grossing superhero film of all time