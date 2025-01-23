Catch The 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship Live On Smashi TV!

Dubai is turning up the heat this winter with the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship…and you don’t want to miss a single dunk, dribble, or buzzer-beater!

This premier event is the Middle East’s basketball extravaganza, bringing top-tier international teams right to the heart of the UAE.

And folks the lineup is CRAZYYY!

This year’s championship promises to be bigger and better, featuring powerhouse teams from around the globe:

Emirates Beirut Club (Lebanon)

Al Nasr Club (UAE)

Strong Group (Philippines)

UAE National Team

Sagesse (Lebanon)

Sharjah Club (UAE)

Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Tunisia National Team (Tunisia)

Zamboanga Valientes (Philippines)

Amman United (Jordan)

From homegrown heroes to global sensations, these teams are ready to battle it out on the court for ultimate glory!

Anddd if you can’t make it to Al-Nasr Club in Dubai….

Smashi TV has your back, broadcasting every high-energy second of the championship LIVE

Expect more than just the game, think expert commentary, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments that’ll give you a courtside experience from anywhere!

Smashi TV is bringing all the drama and action straight to your screens. Stay tuned for the full broadcast schedule, but make sure you’re ready to catch every moment live!

The championship runs from January 24 to February 2, 2025, so start prepping your snacks and set your reminders

This is basketball at its finest!

