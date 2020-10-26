A Massive LIVE STREAMED Event To Support Lebanon Is Happening At Dubai Opera

DXB4BEY will be live-streamed at 7pm on November 3, watch it here

We’ll never forget where we were the moment we saw the Beirut Explosions.

When ammonium nitrate stored at the city’s bustling port exploded and caused over 200 deaths, 6,500 injuries and left 300,000 people homeless.

Lebanese abroad and the world grieved, and now a huge event is taking place to raise funds to support relief efforts.

A one-day live streamed musical festival is happing from Dubai Opera featuring artists and presenters from Dubai to raise funds to support the Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian efforts in Lebanon. Donations accepted here.

It’s a virtual event, and the aim is to generate over 10 MILLION streams and raise over AED1million. You can watch this from home, and the best way for people to hear about this is if YOU spread the word. Let’s have a night in next Tuesday and EVERYONE watch this one live!

DXB4BEY will be live-streamed at 7pm on November 3, watch it here

Lovin Dubai is a proud media of the event and we’re streaming it live on our Facebook page!