A Massive LIVE STREAMED Event To Support Lebanon Is Happening At Dubai Opera
DXB4BEY will be live-streamed at 7pm on November 3, watch it here
We’ll never forget where we were the moment we saw the Beirut Explosions.
When ammonium nitrate stored at the city’s bustling port exploded and caused over 200 deaths, 6,500 injuries and left 300,000 people homeless.
Lebanese abroad and the world grieved, and now a huge event is taking place to raise funds to support relief efforts.
A one-day live streamed musical festival is happing from Dubai Opera featuring artists and presenters from Dubai to raise funds to support the Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian efforts in Lebanon. Donations accepted here.
It’s a virtual event, and the aim is to generate over 10 MILLION streams and raise over AED1million. You can watch this from home, and the best way for people to hear about this is if YOU spread the word. Let’s have a night in next Tuesday and EVERYONE watch this one live!
Lovin Dubai is a proud media of the event and we’re streaming it live on our Facebook page!
Wonho Chung, Kris Fade, Nemr, Layla Kardan and more will be at the event which you can watch live from home. This is a brilliant local attempt to raise funds for Lebanon and you can start donating now at dxb4bey.com
Hosted by comedy superstar Wonho Chung and will feature live performances from Tina Yamout, Danny Aridi, Layla Kardan, Nemr, Hadi, PAV4N, Bull Funk Zoo, Gaya, The Niki Mukhi Quintet, Noush Like Sploosh, Noon, Jad Abi Haidar, Jerome Deligero and more.
Watch it live right here!
The important bits:
When? 7pm on November 3
Where? You can tune in online
This event is licensed byIslamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department