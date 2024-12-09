Dubai Will Be Feeling The Chills With These Two Shows!

Announcements

It doesn’t snow in Dubai but winter magic is on its way!

Get ready for a chill you won’t forget because Snow Queen and Frozen Love are coming soon to Coca-Cola Arena!

Mark your calendar for April 2, 2025, for the premiere of Snow Queen!

Step into a magical winter wonderland with this modern ice adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale! Snow Queen follows a brave girl on a heartwarming journey to rescue her best friend, featuring Olympic medalists and world champion skaters.

With dazzling choreography, stunning sets, and enchanting costumes, this is a performance the whole fam will love! Get your tickets now.

Save April 3, 2025, too, for Frozen Love!

After Snow Queen, the ice stage transforms for Frozen Love, a dramatic tale set in an imperial ice palace. This fab show follows the journey of two newlyweds as they face the demands of a powerful Empress, all set to breathtaking performances by Olympic champions.

It’s a mesmerizing mix of passion, true feelings and resilience. Click here for the tix!

Both shows promise world-class skating, jaw-dropping visuals, and unforgettable performances—making them a must-see event in Dubai’s cultural calendar. Don’t miss out!

Important bits

Who: Snow Queen and Frozen Love
When: 2 and 3 April 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Price:
• Diamond – AED 475
• Platinum – AED 375
• Gold – AED 225
• Silver – AED 125

