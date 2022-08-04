Emirates Is Hiring… AGAIN!

As busy travel season reaches peak busy, Emirates is getting its ducks in a row to ramp up services from DXB. (Heathrow, ya hear?!)

Emirates has issued the call for new recruits

The Dubai airline is looking to recruit First Officers to join its global network.

If joining one of the world’s top airlines, featuring one of the world’s most modern air fleets with a network spanning six continents and 140 destinations, is your cup of tea, get in touch! There are numerous opportunities for career progression, first officers can steadily grow to become captains, technical pilots, standards captains, examiners and instructors, so for an ambitious candidate, working with Emirates is the dream role!

Emirates offers complete in-house training at a cutting-edge training facility that houses 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s.

The benefits of working with Emirates are no secret

Competitive tax-free salary? Check! Generous accommodation and education allowance? Check! Excellent medical and dental cover? Check and check!

Not forgetting that employees enjoy concessional cargo and travel benefits for the entire family, even friends’ tickets, across the airline’s global network. Ugh, can we apply?!

Check the small print! The roles are for experienced pilots only, here’s what you need to apply

Candidates applying for the position of First Officer must have experience on multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft, a valid ICAO Airline Pilot License, and a minimum experience of 2,000 flying hours on 20 tonne MTOW (maximum take-off weight) aircraft, according to the announcement.

See here to apply and get more deets

