Caravans Can Soon Stay For Free For 30 Days At This Dubai Beach

Caravans, on your marks!

The Jebel Ali Beach is almost ready for caravans and the gov is now accepting your requests for camping permits for the new Jebel Ali Beach caravan site.

So, you will be able to visit and stay for free for 30 days, butttt you need to get a permit in advance.

The rejigged new portal has 5 steps for getting a permit – see it here.

Previously, caravans held down the fort at Al Sufouh beach, however, access was removed for caravans over a month ago. This new info will be light at the end of the tunnel for caravan owners giving you a new beach holi-bop destination in Dubai.

Jebel Ali beach is now the only beach designated for caravans in Dubai

The important bits:

You’ll need the caravan/trailer registration and your Emirates ID or passport (visitors)  to get started

You can apply here

Main image via Wikicommons

