B-Town Diva Katrina Kaif Might Soon Shift To Dubai Temporarily For The Shooting Of Her Upcoming Superhero Movie

Katrina’s upcoming movie is being made by Ali Abbas Zafar – the man behind massive Bollywood hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. What’s even better is that the actress is all set to play a superhero in a brand new two-part film.

Attention all Katrina Kaif fans in Dubai: You might just get to see the star in your city soon!

Ali and his team will be working with a stellar international team for the new project and if the rumour trail is to be followed – Katrina might come by to the city soon too.

Because of COVID travel restrictions that are now imposed in and around India, Ali and the team have temporarily moved to Dubai to make it easier for people to fly in and out. The series of films was also delayed because of COVID and if all goes well, they are expecting to start rolling in January 2021.

The actress-director duo has worked on several projects together in the past like Bharat and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Cannot wait for their new superhero collab!