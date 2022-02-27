Announcements
Masks No Longer Need To Be Worn At Expo 2020 Dubai's Outdoor Areas
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced the easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate, effective from February 26, 2022.
Part of the changes is close contact cases no longer need to quarantine but must take a PCR test every 5 days.
Expo 2020 Dubai visitors also no longer need to wear masks in outdoor areas
Wearing a mask is encouraged, however, while attending entertainment venues with large audiences
Although wearing a mask outdoors is no longer compulsory, visitors are still encouraged to wear them, especially in areas with large gatherings. The announcement was made tonight, following the decision to make wearing masks optional in public outdoor areas.
“Expo 2020 Dubai Covid-19 preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors,” read a statement issued by organisers of the expo.
All visitors must provide proof of vaccination or present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Across the country, masks do not need to be worn outdoors, however, they must be worn in all public indoor areas like shopping malls and schools. Physical distancing rules still apply.
In line with In line with @NCEMAUAE’s announcements, Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announces easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate starting Sat 26 Feb 2022. 1/3
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 25, 2022