Dining With Belhasa & Feeding Giraffes In Dubai: Just A Day In The Life Of Memphis Depay

Lyon and Netherlands star Memphis Depay has been living it up and chilling with the crème de la crème of Dubai over the past couple of days.

The Golden residency visa holder was spotted at several locations across Dubai but the main chilling spot that caught everyone’s attention was the rapper’s recent visit to The Farm resto at Al Barari; where Memphis dined with Saif Ahmed Belhasa, the Founder/Chairman of Saif Belhasa Group.

Memphis caught up with Saif Ahmad Belhasa and can be seeing feeding his new amigooooo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay)

Posing for the shutterbugs, Belhasa and Memphis looked like 2 BFFs catching up after aeons!

With a flair for wild animals, Memphis frequently features exotic animals in his music videos to raise up that level of extra.

You may remember Memphis as a musician from his previous hits such as Dubai Lifestyle, No Love and Fall Back

