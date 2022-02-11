HH Sheikh Mohammed Is The First To Try The New Cycling Track At Jumeirah Beach

On your bikes, there’s a new cycle track in Dubai!

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened a cycling track extending 16km alongside Jumeirah Beac and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was the first to try it.

The new track, which has a speed limit of 20km, connects with the existing cycling network that extends 520km from Etihad Museum to Dubai Marina and passes through several Dubai localities up to Al Qudra area.

The Master Plan for Cycling Tracks 2026 aims at constructing additional cycling tracks extending 276 km, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 km according to Dubai Media Office.

This addition proves Dubai is well on its way to becoming a bike-friendly city, part of Dubai Urban 2040 plan to make Dubai the best city for living in the world.