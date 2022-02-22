Some UAE Airlines Scrap Rapid PCR Tests For Passengers From 8 Countries

Passengers from a few countries were required to conduct a rapid RT-PCR test before their flight… until recently.

Many UAE airlines have decided to scrap the requirements of rapid tests from passengers who are flying into the country.

Sharjah’s Air Arabia has scrapped the requirements of rapid RT-PCR tests for passengers flying in from India, Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uganda

Passengers still must conduct the COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours from the flight and a PCR test upon arrival at Sharjah International Airport. Children under the age of 16 are exempt.

Emirates Airlines, FlyDubai, Air India, And IndiGo also made the adjustment towards RT-PCR tests

Passengers from Kolkata to Dubai are also exempt from conducting the RT-PCR test if flying via Emirates Airlines, FlyDubai, Air India, And IndiGo.

Emirates Airlines stated that passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India (all cities except Kolkata), Pakistan and Sri Lanka must still conduct the rapid test.

Rules, however, have not been eased for passengers arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

