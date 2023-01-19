Dubai Is Crowned The Most Popular Destination In The World For 2023

Tell us something we don’t know!

And as the new year rolls in, the titles and crowns just keep on coming. Tripadvisor just announced that Dubai is the NUMBER ONE traveller’s choice for 2023… for the second year running – how cool is that?!

Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was the first to bring the news to the Twittersphere, and people are FULL of praise.

Following @HHShkMohd’s ambitious D33 agenda, which includes making Dubai a top 3 global tourism destination, the city has retained its #1 spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Which destinations trail Dubai in the top 10?

Dubai Bali London Rome Paris Cancun Crete Marrakech Dominican Republic Istanbul

