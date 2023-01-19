د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Dubai Is Crowned The Most Popular Destination In The World For 2023

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Tell us something we don’t know!

And as the new year rolls in, the titles and crowns just keep on coming. Tripadvisor just announced that Dubai is the NUMBER ONE traveller’s choice for 2023… for the second year running – how cool is that?!

Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was the first to bring the news to the Twittersphere, and people are FULL of praise.

Following @HHShkMohd’s ambitious D33 agenda, which includes making Dubai a top 3 global tourism destination, the city has retained its #1 spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Which destinations trail Dubai in the top 10?

  1. Dubai
  2. Bali
  3. London
  4. Rome
  5. Paris
  6. Cancun
  7. Crete
  8. Marrakech
  9. Dominican Republic
  10. Istanbul

via GIPHY

Watch next The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Palm Residents Could Hear Beyoncé’s Sound Check At Atlantis The Royal

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer