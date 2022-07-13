JOB ALERT: Apple Has Announced Several Vacancies In The UAE

Image on the right via apple.com

Looking for a new job?

Technology giant Apple has just announced several vacant positions in the UAE. The roles range from Business Experts and Technical Specialists to the Apple Genius and Music Editor positions.

So look no further and start applying!

via GIPHY

Roles based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The vacancies are spread across three main fields- Marketing, retail, and software and services. Most jobs require multilingual ability.

Some titles include:

Genius– Be part of Apple’s very famous Genius Bar! Build connections with customers and help resolve any technical issues they may face.

Music Editor- “It’s about the music you love, but you just haven’t heard yet.” So if you live, breathe, and exist in the musical arts, apply, apply! (Candidates from all educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply)

Channel Platforms Producer- This position is all about staying abreast of the latest market trends. If you know how to navigate your way around a market, Apple needs you.

The consumer electronics, software, and online services company has several other opportunities, find more details to your new career adventure here.