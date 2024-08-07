7 Must-Try Indoor Activities In Dubai To Beat The Heat
Finding a fun indoor activity during Dubai’s summer can be a bit tough… but we’ve got you covered with some awesome spots!
Here are 7 fun spots you must visit ASAP:
7. Unleash your inner child at KidZania and live out those grown-up dreams
One of the best activities for kids in Dubai, Kidzania is like a mini city where children aged 2-16 can live out their grown-up dreams. They can dive into over 40 cool jobs. Located in Dubai Mall and spanning 7000 square meters, this place is massive!
At Kidzania, kids can be anything from police officers to chefs, earning ‘Kidzos’ (yep, their own currency). They can spend their hard-earned Kidzos on shopping sprees or even a relaxing spa day—because who doesn’t need a little pampering after a long day of pretend work?
- Where? Dubai Mall
- How much? Starting from AED 80
It never snows (and probably never will) in the UAE, but hey, we’ve had some hail, so we’re getting closer. Thankfully, Ski Dubai brings the snow to us!
Ski Dubai is a massive 22,500-square-meter ski resort where both kids and adults can hit the slopes and enjoy some frosty fun. With activities like building a snowman, zipping down the zip line, and riding the chairlift, everyone is guaranteed a blast. Plus, you can meet Ski Dubai’s adorable King and Gentoo penguins and learn all about them from the pros.
- Where? Mall of the Emirates
- How much? Starting from AED 240
5. Get your game on and zoom into action at BattleKart Dubai
- Where? Dubai Investment Park
- How much? Starting from AED 200
4. Score big with football fun at Real Madrid World Dubai Parks and Resorts
Calling all football fans—especially Real Madrid diehards! Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Real Madrid theme park is about to blow your mind. It’s the biggest Real Madrid fan zone ever, packed with audio-visual displays, interactive games, and epic attractions. From rides to a museum and football skill games, this park celebrates Real Madrid’s legacy like never before.
- Where? Dubai Parks and Resorts
- How much? Starting from AED 295
- Where? Dubai Miracle Garden
- How much? AED 55
2. The stars and galaxies are just a step away at AYA Universe
At AYA, you’re in for a cosmic joyride! Wander through a dazzling array of celestial displays, glowing gardens, and vibrant rivers. The park is split into 12 zones where you can chill, play, and gaze at some seriously spectacular stars. It’s like a space adventure without the astronaut training… you’ve got to visit this spot at least once.
- Where? Wafi City
- How much? AED 135
1. Rub shoulders with the stars at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Meeting your favorite celeb usually involves a lot of luck and a bit of magic, but not at Madame Tussauds Dubai! Here, you can hang out with wax versions of stars like Chris Hemsworth, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nancy Ajram, and Majid Al Mohandis. Snap selfies and rub shoulders with the stars—no chance of awkward small talk or embarrassing fangirl moments required!
- Where? Bluewaters Island
- How much? Starting from AED 100
