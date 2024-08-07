7 Must-Try Indoor Activities In Dubai To Beat The Heat

Finding a fun indoor activity during Dubai’s summer can be a bit tough… but we’ve got you covered with some awesome spots!

Send this list to your bestie and thank us later…

Here are 7 fun spots you must visit ASAP:

7. Unleash your inner child at KidZania and live out those grown-up dreams

One of the best activities for kids in Dubai, Kidzania is like a mini city where children aged 2-16 can live out their grown-up dreams. They can dive into over 40 cool jobs. Located in Dubai Mall and spanning 7000 square meters, this place is massive!

At Kidzania, kids can be anything from police officers to chefs, earning ‘Kidzos’ (yep, their own currency). They can spend their hard-earned Kidzos on shopping sprees or even a relaxing spa day—because who doesn’t need a little pampering after a long day of pretend work?

Where? Dubai Mall

How much? Starting from AED 80

6. Hit the slopes and channel your snow-loving side at Ski Dubai

It never snows (and probably never will) in the UAE, but hey, we’ve had some hail, so we’re getting closer. Thankfully, Ski Dubai brings the snow to us!

Ski Dubai is a massive 22,500-square-meter ski resort where both kids and adults can hit the slopes and enjoy some frosty fun. With activities like building a snowman, zipping down the zip line, and riding the chairlift, everyone is guaranteed a blast. Plus, you can meet Ski Dubai’s adorable King and Gentoo penguins and learn all about them from the pros.

Where? Mall of the Emirates

How much? Starting from AED 240

5. Get your game on and zoom into action at BattleKart Dubai

If you ever wanted to experience Mario Kart, but in real life, this is your chance. BattleKart Dubai takes karting to a whole new level with electric karts, video games, and augmented reality. Race through six epic tracks with digital projections, try not to crash while playing virtual soccer on wheels, or dive into other wild game modes. It’s a turbo-charged adventure that’ll have the whole family revved up and buzzing with excitement.

Where? Dubai Investment Park

How much? Starting from AED 200

4. Score big with football fun at Real Madrid World Dubai Parks and Resorts

Calling all football fans—especially Real Madrid diehards! Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Real Madrid theme park is about to blow your mind. It’s the biggest Real Madrid fan zone ever, packed with audio-visual displays, interactive games, and epic attractions. From rides to a museum and football skill games, this park celebrates Real Madrid’s legacy like never before.

Where? Dubai Parks and Resorts

How much? Starting from AED 295

3. Flutter into a vibrant paradise at the Dubai Butterfly Garden