A Car’s Cruise Control Malfunctioned And The Driver Was Saved By Dubai Police

A heart-pounding incident occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when a driver found themselves unable to stop their vehicle after the car’s cruise control malfunctioned. The quick thinking of both the driver and Dubai’s highly efficient traffic patrols averted a potentially dangerous situation on the busy road heading towards Abu Dhabi.

It all began when the driver, in sheer panic, dialled 999 to report that their car’s cruise control was stuck, and they couldn’t bring the vehicle to a halt. Withina. few short minutes patrol officers were dispatched and they spotted the speeding car shortly after it passed the Expo Bridge.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Dubai Police managed to save the driver whose car’s cruise control system malfunctioned and here’s how they did it…

Dubai Police secured the area, activated warning signs to alert other drivers, and approached the distressed driver with calm reassurance. With impeccable coordination, one patrol positioned itself ahead of the malfunctioning vehicle, while another secured the lane behind, working to bring the car to a safe stop.

Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, the patrols were able to gradually slow down the car and safely guide it to a complete halt, avoiding what could have been a disastrous accident.

In the aftermath, Major General Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of staying calm in such situations. “If drivers experience cruise control malfunctions, the first thing to do is fasten their seatbelt, switch on the hazard lights, and contact 999 for immediate assistance,” he advised.

He also shared critical steps drivers should take if faced with this kind of emergency:

Shift the transmission to neutral (N) and restart the engine. If that doesn’t work, apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes. Release the handbrake gradually while maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel. As a last resort, alternate between neutral (N) and drive (D) to regain control. Finally, he stressed that if any of these methods succeed before emergency services arrive, the driver should safely steer the vehicle off the road.

A similar incident happened earlier this summer and Dubai Police successfully intervened, ensuring the safety of the driver and others on the road!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

READ NEXT: The Dubai Police Arrested A Delivery Rider For Putting Someone Else’s Life At Risk



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!