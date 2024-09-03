The Dubai Police Arrested A Delivery Rider For Putting Someone Else’s Life At Risk

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a viral video showed a dangerous road altercation. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures a moment where one delivery rider appears to knock down another, putting the second rider’s life at risk. The full details of what happened are still unclear from the footage.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
The case is being handled by Al Barsha Police Station, which has referred the rider to the Public Prosecution. The driver is facing legal action under the Decree-Law on Crimes and Penalties for endangering the other rider’s life.
#News | Dubai Police Arrest Delivery Rider for Endangering Another’s Life
Details:https://t.co/ceEDzeKg1P#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/Ra88xiWS23
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 3, 2024
Dubai Police stressed the need to follow the country’s laws and resolve disputes legally, not through personal confrontation. They also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules to keep everyone safe on the roads.
Remember, if you’re ever in a conflict, reach out to the authorities—don’t take it into your own hands!
READ NEXT: Dubai Residents Hit With Major Delays In Back-To-School Traffic
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service