The Dubai Police Arrested A Delivery Rider For Putting Someone Else’s Life At Risk

Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a viral video showed a dangerous road altercation. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures a moment where one delivery rider appears to knock down another, putting the second rider’s life at risk. The full details of what happened are still unclear from the footage.

Such cases don’t often happen…

The case is being handled by Al Barsha Police Station, which has referred the rider to the Public Prosecution. The driver is facing legal action under the Decree-Law on Crimes and Penalties for endangering the other rider’s life.

Dubai Police is urging adherence to traffic laws

Dubai Police stressed the need to follow the country’s laws and resolve disputes legally, not through personal confrontation. They also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Remember, if you’re ever in a conflict, reach out to the authorities—don’t take it into your own hands!

