Dubai Residents Hit With Major Delays In Back-To-School Traffic

Traffic, traffic, traffic.

It’s the talk of the town… And if you felt the gridlock on Monday, August 26, you know why… back to school is here! Schools are back, and so is the epic saga of morning traffic jams.

Some Dubai residents are spending over 2 hours stuck in traffic…

Yup, you read that right, unfortunately.

Lovin Dubai polled their WhatsApp followers on how long it takes to commute with back-to-school traffic, and here’s the scoop:

100 votes said it takes 15-30 mins (how does it feel to be God’s favorite?)

151 votes said it takes an hour

40 votes said two hours

And 36 votes said OVER 2 hours (ouch, that’s rough!)

But…Looks like we're all in this traffic jam together.

And when it comes to the most crowded street with back-to-school traffic…

The winner is… Sheikh Zayed Road with a whopping 150 votes! Al Khail Road, Emirates Road, and Hessa Street also made the list.

Here are some tips to (possibly) avoid traffic:

Leave earlier or later to dodge the rush

Take alternative routes or back roads to skip the jams

Carpool with neighbors or colleagues—make it a fun ride

Use public transport or park-and-ride to skip the driving stress

Check traffic apps for real-time updates and plan ahead

Work from home or adjust your hours if you can

Stay safe peeps!

