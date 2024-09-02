Dubai Residents Hit With Major Delays In Back-To-School Traffic

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Traffic, traffic, traffic.
It’s the talk of the town… And if you felt the gridlock on Monday, August 26, you know why… back to school is here! Schools are back, and so is the epic saga of morning traffic jams.
Yup, you read that right, unfortunately.
Lovin Dubai polled their WhatsApp followers on how long it takes to commute with back-to-school traffic, and here’s the scoop:
But…Looks like we're all in this traffic jam together.
The winner is… Sheikh Zayed Road with a whopping 150 votes! Al Khail Road, Emirates Road, and Hessa Street also made the list.
Stay safe peeps!
