Al Khail Now Has 2 New Bridges That'll Reduce Traffic Time By 30%

Farah Makhlouf
By

If you commute to work every day, chances are you pass by one of the major highways in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail or Mohamed bin Zayed Road. So you know how congested these roads can get during rush hour, especially now that schools are back in session. RTA have your back though and always looks for ways to ease traffic on your routes.

RTA opened 2 new bridges at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali with a combined capacity of about 8,000 vehicles per hour

 

On Zaa’beel, there is a 700-metre bridge with 3 lanes connecting traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. It has a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

On Al Quoz 1, there’s a 650-metre bridge with 2 lanes connecting traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

This is part of the larger Al Khail Road Development Project which will add more bridges and lanes spread across 7 sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle

