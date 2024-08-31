10 Viral Dubai Desserts And Where To Get Them

We’d like to issue our sincere apology to your diet…for coming to an end. Dubai has taken the dessert game to the next level.

In this listicle, we’re diving into the most viral desserts in Dubai that are not only delicious to hungry bellies but also a feast for the eyes…

From pistachio-kunafa chocolate to Instagram-worthy ice creams, the city’s dessert scene is bursting with sweet treats that have taken social media by storm.

10. The tempting crunch of the pistachio kunafa chocolate from Fix Desserts

Love it or hate it…you know you’ve wanted to try it. Fix Dessert Chocolatiers and their Can’t Get Knafeh of It AKA The ‘Dubai Pistachio-Kunafa Chocolate’ has quickly become a viral sensation, blending traditional Middle Eastern flavours with a modern twist. They even inspired this list! This decadent dessert features layers of crunchy kunafa, combined with rich, creamy pistachio filling and drizzled with velvety chocolate. (The secret ingredient? Tahina!)

Where? Only available via Deliveroo in Dubai.

Time? Open to orders only at 2 pm and 5 pm

9. The Croissant ice cream is a fascinating combination

Move over waffle cones! The croissant cone (and cup!) is here to fulfill our wildest carb-sweet cravings. This is perfect for when you can’t choose between a nice warm flaky pastry or some refreshingly cool ice cream to beat the heat. It comes in three flavours- Raspberry-Vanilla, Pistachio, and Hazelnut-Salted Caramel

Where? Flaky Pastry Croissant Co. in City Walk and Dubai Creek Harbour

Time? 7:30 am to 10 pm

8. Pistachio koshary for the daring Egyptian cuisine fanatics

And a lot of patience too because the lines are never-ending! BLaban jumped in on the pistachio kunafa trend with a fun crepe version, but these guys also rose up to fame with their unique ice creams! They’ve got a whole bunch of stuff so make sure you go hungry. Some of their best-sellers are the Super Lux Qashtota, Mango Koshary, Koshari Nutella, and Salankati Mango.

Where? Blaban – Abu Hail, Al Barsha 1, Al Rashidiya 1

7. This 100-layer tissue bread was going viral in Korea and now it’s here

There is something incredibly calming about tearing each layer of a tissue bread and dipping it into a pistachio, Nutella, or butter and honey sauce. It’s been trending in Korea and of course, Dubai has got its own delightful version!

Where? Yamanote Atelier– several locations across Dubai

6. Noon is always doing fun collabs to get you delicious goodies in 15 minutes

Noon has got you with some desserts that are actually very creative, or a much more budget-friendly version of something viral. The Noon Not fried chicken (best enjoyed with pistachio sauce) was viral for quite a while! They’ve also got a spicy version of that…for the daring. And now they’ve also collaborated with Vocca chocolates to get you the Pistachio Kunafa chocolates in just 15 minutes!

Where? on the Noon App

5. Chicha Bakehouse is quickly rising to fame for their baked goodies

This cute little couple-owned bakery started from their home and has now grown into a (very successful) cute little online bakery that delivers out of Al Quoz. They’re currently trying to expand into a physical store too! These cuties started out with brownie bites and quickly crept into everyone’s feed with their super tempting cookies, drinks, and most recently…the famous Hong Kong egg tarts. Support small businesses and try them out… the reviews are overwhelmingly positive!

Where? Order via Noon, Talabat, Careem, Deliveroo or direct here. Or pick up your order from Kitchen Zone, Al Quoz 4

Time? 11 am to 8 pm | Monday to Saturday

4. You can’t forget that viral mango ice cream

If you’ve been paying close attention you know the mango ice cream that kick-started Dubai’s obsession with dessert trends. Its hard white chocolate shell and delightful mango ice cream came into our feed one hot summer day and we’ve been hooked ever since! They’re still available on occasion at Icecream-World in International City.

Where? Icecream-World, International city- China C16, S20,France Cluster R06, S10

Also available on Deliveroo and Noon

When? Monday to Sun | 11 am to 12:30 am

3. These Korean milk doughnuts are such a delight

Aura By Sree was started by a 23-year-old who took up a cosy corner in Karama to bake fresh handmade doughnuts. She documented her journey of setting up a bakery in Dubai, earning her tons of excited followers. Today this store has lived up to expectations, serving up delicious bombolinis, fresh doughnuts, and of course, the Korean Mllk doughnuts that have already gone oh-so viral. They also sell eggless!

Where? Aura By Sree, Karama

image via @bettinarodricks

2. These cream puffs have a 37-year-old legacy in Dubai

The OG’s. These guys have been around for years and were perhaps Dubai’s best-kept dessert secret…until some foodie influencers traded it for the good of mankind. Habib Bakery has been going strong with its cream puffs. If they’ve been around for longer than some of us- what more can we say to convince you?

Where? Deira, Karama, Gold Souk, Qusais

1. Nothing like a good ol’ dream cake

Since 2021, homegrown bakery Chunk Bakehouse has been serving up something that has been aptly named the ‘dreamcake.’ They’ve got so many flavours but the chocolate is a cult classic! In addition to this signature item, they offer a variety of other treats, including Cruffins and cookies. So order one today and get cracking!

Where? Order online- Dubai and Sharjah

