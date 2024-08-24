Kris Fade’s Gummies Are Being Ripped Off In USA

The world’s got their eyes on Dubai, and it seems everyone wants a slice of the action! Kris Fade’s famous Fade Fit Gummies, a big hit in the GCC for their halal, vegetarian goodness, have found themselves at the center of a sneaky snack scandal.

US vendors are now selling fake versions of the Fade Fit gummies, but here’s the kicker—they’re nothing like the originals!

These knockoffs don’t come close to matching the quality or the care that goes into the real Fade Fit Gummies, which are exclusively available in the GCC.

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

But the gummies aren’t the only Dubai treat getting the bootleg treatment

Remember the mouthwatering pistachio-kunafa chocolate that went viral? Well, it’s so irresistible that US chocolatiers couldn’t help but try to recreate it. Spoiler alert: They didn’t quite nail it. There were even scam websites in Dubai that tried to sell it!

In fact, the original company had to step in and give a friendly (but firm) reminder that these copycat chocolates just don’t measure up to the genuine article. If you’re looking for the real, unforgettable taste of Dubai’s dessert scene, it’s best to steer clear of the imposters.

And if you think it ends there, think again!

Even London got in on the action with its own bizarre twist—fake SALT

Yes, you read that right. Some crafty folks thought they could pass off a knockoff version of a popular Dubai salt brand. Needless to say, it didn’t sit well with the original creators, who had to sound the alarm. So, whether it’s gummies, chocolate, or even salt, Dubai’s top-tier treats are being imitated far and wide. But don’t be fooled—there’s nothing like the original!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

But perhaps this comment summed it up best: Dubai IS the future

It’s not easy being a trendsetter, but somebody’s gotta do it!

ALSO READ: LOVIN TRAVELS: Why Moscow Needs To Be On Your Bucket List

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!