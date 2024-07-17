LOVIN TRAVELS: Why Moscow Needs To Be On Your Bucket List

My fascination with Russia began when I was 13 years old, among the many tea shops in Karama. Not many people know why the tea in this area tastes so good—the secret lies in a large metal contraption known as the samovar.

The samovar is a Russian invention, a steel boiler that is constantly heating water or tea- a necessity for the colder climates. Many moons ago, Russian traders carried this samovar to Kerala, India during their trade journey. The Malayalis carried it to the shores of (old) Dubai…brewing and brewing until it reached my lips.

Delicious tea, Leo Tolstoy, a fascination for the history of Communism, and Tchaikovsky. I was already in love. So when the Moscow City Tourism Committee invited 3 journalists from the UAE to come visit…I jumped!

I had the opportunity to visit Moscow for 5 days and witness all the magic this beautiful city has to offer… a beautiful mix of culture, modernity, and oh so much style!

This city can be so luxurious AND affordable when you go from the UAE. Don’t let a budget restriction hold you back.

More like this

DAY 1: Landing in Moscow and visiting the iconic Red Square

Zastrudje! (a formal hello in Russian) Privet if you are my friend.

I settled into my room at the Baltschug Kempinski. This hotel is right on the banks of the Moscow River, and the view of the Kremlin from your window is one you just cannot get used to! After marvelling at my heated bathroom floors, I went ahead for a walk in the “heart of the capital”

The Red Square and the architectural wonders that adorn it are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. (One glance and you’ll understand why!) It is a historical place, a must-see for foreigners. Muscovites love celebrating the New Year here. With paving stones, beautiful lights and colours…it’s straight out of a storybook!

*Travel tip: Keep your plans for Day 1 light, as you may need to spend some time at the airport for special protocols, if any

Exchange money at the red square: GUM (the department store) is great for this. Make sure you try the GUM ice cream… the recipe has not changed since the Soviet era!

Day 2: Diamonds at the Kremlin, Panorama views, and a dinner cruise along the Moscow River

The oldest part of Moscow! The Moscow Kremlin is an irregular triangle with an area of 27.5 hectares. Its southern wall faces the Moskva River, the north-western wall faces the Alexander Garden, and the eastern wall faces Red Square.

I passed by the Red Square and walked into the beautiful spread of Alexander Gardens. Paid my respects at the War Memorial and watched the guard change near the eternal flame. Then I marched myself into the grand gates of the Kremlin, ready to see historical secrets!

The Armory is the treasury of the Moscow Kremlin

it is a royal treasury filled with precious jewellery, magnificent weapons and regalia of Russian monarchs. These masterpieces were created in XII-XX centuries by Russian, European and Oriental masters. It is here that one of the symbols of Tsarist Russia, the famous Monomakh’s cap, is kept.

The Diamond Fund

Opened in 1967, The Diamond Fund consists of masterpieces of jewellery art of the XVIII-XX centuries, rare precious stones, order insignia, and nuggets of noble metals of great historical, artistic, scientific and material value. The collection is undoubtedly one of the most significant and largest collections in the world and is the most famous part of the State Fund’s treasury. (No photography allowed here!)

I also strayed away from my itinerary and visited the Moscow Metro

Each station in this grand underground system is dedicated to it’s own theme. Soviet era, byelorussia, aircraft hangars, and more.

I entered a few churches and after understanding a little bit of grand Russian history and Pyotr the Great and Ivan the Terrible, I made my way to the future 4km away from the Kremlin…Moscow City.

“Moscow City” is an ultramodern architectural complex of skyscrapers made of glass and concrete.

This is a ‘city of the future’ in the middle of the capital, located on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in the bend of the Moskva River. The architecture of the buildings combines art nouveau, high-tech and neo-constructivism. Here, I also visited the PANORAMA360 observation deck – the highest observation deck in Moscow and Europe, located on the 89th floor of one of the skyscrapers.

I also had my first taste of Raf inside a shopping mall here! Popular in the USSR countries, Raf coffee is prepared by adding cream and vanilla sugar to a single shot of espresso and then foaming the mix with a steam heater. Or as I eloquently describe it, “YUMMY!”

I ended my day on a scenic cruise on the Radisson Yacht. This 2.5-hour cruise will take you around the city and you can marvel at the old factories and grand statues.

Day 3: A royal estate, caviar tasting, and the ever-elegant Bolshoi theatre

Nature in Moscow is something else! (Think Studio Ghibli) The beautiful summer day was perfect for me to head to

Arkhangelskoye, one of the most picturesque residences of the Moscow region.

This sprawling estate has a history of being loved by famous princely families of pre-revolutionary Russia…and you can truly see the royal touch! Make sure you wear a bow on your hair and keep your camera ready for this beautiful spot often called ‘Versailles near Moscow’

After that relaxing morning smelling beautiful flowers near Moscow Lake, I rushed back to my hotel and put on my finest evening wear- because the night was about to be so fancy!

I took a quick walk past the Red Square to Beluga– home to some of the finest Russian delicacies and 15 kinds of caviar! Combining it with fresh bread and butter and you are in for a treat. Once I was well-fed, it was time to watch my first-ever ballet performance!

In the very center of Moscow on a beautiful square is the main temple of Russian culture – the Bolshoi Theatre

The pride of all Russia, the Bolshoi Theater is one of the most significant opera and ballet theatres in the world. One can only enjoy its immortal work with bated breath and admire the magnificent building, which also serves an outstanding example of Russian architecture. I watched the Benois de la Danse Stars and was completely mesmerized by the skill, dedication, and talent it takes for ballet. Massive respect!

Day 4: A futuristic park, high tea, and a much-needed massage

My morning started bright and early. I was very excited to go check out the newest symbol of Moscow, located very close to the Red Square.

Built between 2014-2017, Zaryadye is a cultural and educational centre

This park has unusual architecture, high-tech attractions, a modern scientific and educational centre for children, a museum and exhibition space and a unique botanical collection from all over Russia.

Then I got the opportunity to visit the Ritz Carlton- perhaps the most beautiful hotel in the centre of Moscow. I went to the O2 lounge on top for a very fancy (and delicious!) high tea. I also took time to visit a Soviet era supermarket. It was truly a surreal experience. The staff still dress like the old days, certain products still have the soviet era packaging, and the recipe for certain cakes in these bakeries (you’ll know it when you see it) has not changed since the Soviet era!

Day 5: VDNKH, UAE Culture Day, a circus and heading home

My last day was utilised until the last minute!

Opened on August 1, 1939, VDNKh is a unique space for museum and exhibition projects, international business exhibitions and congresses, festivals and holidays. It is the largest exposition, museum and recreational complex in the world. It is so large that you could spend a whole day just wandering around. I explored three main pavilions.

The International Exhibition-Forum “Russia”

is dedicated to the country’s traditions, history and achievements. Although this was limited time only, it turned VDNKh into a platform where people could get acquainted with advanced Russian achievements and innovations, national traditions of different parts of the country, and products of domestic farmers and enterprises in the 21st century.

Pavilion 43 The Center of National Equestrian Traditions and a sports equestrian club.

This pavilion familiarizes visitors with the history and traditions of horse breeding in Russia, and also teaches horseback riding to those who wish to ride!

The “Cosmos” Space Pavilion

Russia’s space advancements are monumental, just like this building which is a tribute! Here, you can get inspired by models and original space equipment, the rarest documents, and multimedia exhibits and interactive zones.

Then I proceeded to the Red Square for a sight I never thought I’d witness. It was phenomenal to hear the UAE National Anthem playing out loud in Moscow!

On Friday, July 28, the Days of UAE Culture were launched on the Red Square

This culturally rich programme introduced Moscovites and Emiratis in Moscow to the culture and tradition of the UAE. There were live stalls for luqaimat, henna, gahwa, and so much more. It was truly amusing to see how the warm Emirati hospitality is embraced by other countries.

The last stop before the airport was catching the Nikulin circus.

Located on Tsvetnoy Boulevard, this is one of the oldest circuses in Russia and the most famous circus in Moscow.

I watched The “Matryoshka”- a brand new show of the Nikulin Circus, featuring clowns, gymnasts, acrobats, as well as trained horses, bears and other animals. The circus performers present their best sets all while playing with the themes of traditional crafts. (Please note: Live animals are a part of this circus.)

And with that, we packed up and left for the airport… but I know I will be coming back for sure.

Spasiba bolshoi (thank you very much) for reading, hope to see you in Moscow soon!