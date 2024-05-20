PSA: The Newly-Opened Salt In London Is A Rip-Off

Alexa, play ‘They can imitate you but they can’t duplicate you.’

Well… an impersonated Salt in London totally imitated and duplicated UAE’s Salt, and it’s blowing up on TikTok.

It was all happening this weekend…

The grand opening of the fake Salt went down on May 18 at Leicester Square, London. Same name, logo, packaging, menu items… they didn’t miss a single detail.

Just search ‘Salt London’ on TikTok and you’ll find tons of videos showing the restaurant’s interior, exterior, vibes, and food—all looking just like the real Salt.

But people caught on quickly and didn’t hold back. Many pointed out, “This isn’t the real Salt. The imitation misses the authenticity and quality that Salt is known for.” The buzz is real, and everyone is talking about this copycat spot…

…Including the official Salt Instagram

Salt posted a series highlight showing all their locations worldwide, but London was noticeably missing. The branches listed included the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The cherry on TOP? They also copied the EXACT menu

Original slider burger, crispy chicken burger, chicken cheetos burger, chicken strips, and more. Fake Salt, at least get creative with the names…

Salt began as a temporary food truck at Kite Beach… and now it’s growing!

Salt isn’t just a big name in urban casual dining—it’s the OG that started it all. Created by Deem Al Bassam and Amal Al Marri, Salt went from a food truck to a trendy alfresco spot in places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. So, when others try to copy, it’s really just a backhanded compliment!

