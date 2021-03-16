A Dubai Businessman Donated AED57K To Pay For Premature Babies' Hospital Bill

New parents John and Monica Pentio Tubo were faced with a hefty hospital bill when their twins were born prematurely and needed medical attention. The couple were unable to pay AED57,000 towards the NMC Royal Hospital bill with their salary. They were interviewed by The National and found help from a Dubai businessman.

Until Ms. Pentio Tubo handed in her passport to the hospital, she wasn’t able to take her babies home. Her annual health insurance allowance of AED150,000 was quickly used up when the twins required medical care.

Images credit to The National.

Dubai businessman Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, chief executive of Al Fardan Exchange made a donation for the family when he read their story