Community
A Dubai Businessman Donated AED57K To Pay For Premature Babies' Hospital Bill
New parents John and Monica Pentio Tubo were faced with a hefty hospital bill when their twins were born prematurely and needed medical attention. The couple were unable to pay AED57,000 towards the NMC Royal Hospital bill with their salary. They were interviewed by The National and found help from a Dubai businessman.
Until Ms. Pentio Tubo handed in her passport to the hospital, she wasn’t able to take her babies home. Her annual health insurance allowance of AED150,000 was quickly used up when the twins required medical care.
Images credit to The National.
Dubai businessman Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, chief executive of Al Fardan Exchange made a donation for the family when he read their story
We are over the moon. I couldn’t believe it when I found out the bill had been paid… My husband and I were crying tears of joy when we found out.
Ms Pentio Tubo said.
Holding fundraisers, particularly on social media is prohibited by law without the agreement of an official charity
Members of the community who heard of their story, donated groceries and clothing as donation laws are strict in the country. Only donations made to the direct source is permitted, which in this case is the hospital.
The most enlightening experience is that of giving back to the communities we serve and kindness is a language that the Al Fardan family understands,
Al Fardan said.
The NMC Royal Hospital was aware of the family’s financial struggles and offered a AED20,000 reduction off their bill
A spokesman for NMC Royal Hospital said the parents were aware of the estimated cost and gave their written consent before they were admitted.
Being portrayed as trying to make money out of somebody’s misery is a challenge in healthcare you always face.
The spokesman for NMC Royal Hospital, said.
Luckily for the familym Al Fardan was happy to help.