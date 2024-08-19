A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend Underwater At The Dubai Islands In Deira

In a scene straight out of a fairytale, a Dubai man took the plunge—literally—to ask the most important question of his life. The magical moment unfolded at the Dubai Islands in Deira, where the couple embarked on a diving adventure that would change their lives forever.

As they reached the ocean floor, the man pulled out a series of waterproof signs, each building suspense until the final one popped the big question: “Will you marry me?”

The underwater proposal couldn’t have been more “Dubai”

Surrounded by the gentle sway of the ocean currents, she eagerly nodded “yes,” her joy evident even beneath the waves and behind the diving mask.

Congratulations to the happy couple (and their adventurous dog who joined in the ring photo) on their unique and unforgettable engagement. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and many more exciting dives together!