A Mysterious Sculpture Of A Marble Child Was Found Abandoned In The Fujairah Desert

Titled ‘Look Down’, the sculpture of the baby curled up into a fetal position is carved out of white marble.

The sculptor Jago, “abandoned” his artwork on the bare sand in Fujairah where it is surrounded by mountains.

According to The National, Jago was inspired by the poor and homeless in New York. When the lockdowns happened, he noticed its effects on the vulnerable and implemented it into his art. The title of the piece Look Down is a word play on lockdown.

Jago (@jago.artist), shared a video of transporting his artwork from Naples all the way to Fujairah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAGO (@jago.artist)

The artist wanted to pick a location where people would have to deliberately spend time and energy to go see his sculpture. He wanted visitors to be evoked with a sense of realization. The artwork will be in Fujairah till March.

Many residents have already gone the extra mile to get to the remote location in the desert of Fujairah to witness the masterpiece.