Only In The UAE: A Shelter Saves A Lion Cub In The Most Bizarre Rescue

Just when they thought they’ve seen everything possible, Stray Dogs Center in the UAE, were called to conduct an unusual rescue!

They were surprised to see 2 Maltese dogs, nothing new, and with them is a special friend.

Stray Dogs Center did a double-take when they went to rescue 2 Maltese dogs and a … cub

What happened was the 2 dogs and the cub wandered into a business like on any normal Saturday

They got the call and jaws were dropping when they heard that an actual cub needed to be rescued.

The Stray Dogs Center took to Instagram to share the wild story and they captioned it perfectly! “The three musketeers casually wandered into a business like it was normal to do so 🤣🤣🤣 The call came through to rescue and we all did a double-take 🤦🤦🤦 Is that a…noooo…is a lion cub? Noooo…Ermmmm yeah it is 🤣🤣🤣” they wrote.

They safely rescued and transported the 2 dogs and the cub to @drwellveterinary, where they’ll be awaiting the owner to come and claim them.

Many have asked if the centre will keep the cub and if the dogs are up for adoption

Residents were concerned over the animals, asking what will happen to the cub now that it’s been rescued. Someone asked them in the comments if they’re planning on keeping the cub. They replied, “no it’s illegal to keep lions without the correct licence.” Another commenter said that the cub should be transported to a sanctuary overseas and not be returned to its owner. The centre replied saying “we have no say in what happens to the cub. It’s now a government issue.” They also stated that the dogs are not up for adoption.