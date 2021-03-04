Baby With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Receives An AED8 Million Treatment Funded By Dubai Ruler

The fatal genetic disease known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy has the most expensive treatment in the world. Iraqi parents of Laveen Ibrahim head to Dubai to meet with experts at Al Children’s Specialty Hospital only to find out the treatment will cost AED8 Million. Laveen’s mother shared a video to plea to the plea to the ruler of Dubai to help save their daughter’s life.

Today Laveen received the AED8 Million injection, funded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Spinal Muscular Dystrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease that delays motor development. Time is of the essence with this condition and without the treatment, a patient’s health can deteriorate rapidly.

Laveen will be monitored and undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme including physical therapy and lab testing upon receiving her treatment.

We have taken all the necessary medical measures for Laveen to take the necessary injection to treat her spinal atrophy disease, and arrangements have been made to ensure the success of the procedure

Dr Mohammad Al Awadhi, chief executive officer of Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, said to Arabic daily media.