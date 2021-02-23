Dubai Ruler Funds The World's Most Expensive Treatment To Save A Baby's Life

The Ruler of Dubai jumped in to fund the world’s most expensive treatment for a family who desperately needed it for their daughter.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai jumps in at the 11th hour to save the life of a baby girl, who’s mother had pleaded with him for help.

An Iraqi mother put out a desperate plea to the ruler of Dubai on social media to save the life of her daughter Laveen who suffers the fatal genetic disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Worried parents Ibrahim Jabbar Mohammed and Massar Mundhar flew to Dubai this month, hoping to meet experts in the medical field who could help their daughter. AtAl Jalila Hospital they found the treatment Laveen needed would cost AED8million. Time was running out, as the treatment is most effective on children before they reach two years old.

Worried mum Massar posted a video which asked the Dubai Ruler to ‘urgently intervene’