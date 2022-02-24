Meet The Man Who Was First To Respond To The Car Fire In Dubai Design District

Not everyone can boast of lightning quick reflexes, especially when one finds themselves or others in an unexpected or life-threatening situation

Well, people of Dubai, meet Vingirayi Gweed Papi Gwede (@gweedpapi), a man of no ordinary reflexes who “saved a life and took orders at the same”

Earlier today, when a car in Dubai Design District (D3) burst into flames, Vingirayi’s reaction was IMMEDIATE. As soon as the car started letting out fumes, the owners with help from D3 security tried to get ahold of the situation.

Vingirayi, who is a waiter at 1Life D3, immediately whipped out a fire extinguisher and tried to tamp down the flames. Despite his quick reaction, his chivalrous effort was unsuccessful. The situation was handled five minutes later when Dubai Civil defense arrived and extinguished the fire in record time.

Thankfully, the driver was safe and no one was injured. Well, all’s well that ends well!

And of course, salute to the hero Vingirayi, who selflessly entered the fray without a second thought!

