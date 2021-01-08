د . إAEDSRر . س

Conor McGreggor Was Seen Training In Dubai Marina To Prep For His Fight In Abu Dhabi

Boxing fans you might want to put down your gloves and listen to this. UFC are returning to the UAE in just a few days! You’ll be able to watch Conor Mcgregor’s comeback in his fight against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

The UFC Fight Island Triple Header event is kicking off the year live from Abu Dhabi

Conor Mcgregor was spotted prepping for the fight in Dubai Marina

Conor Mcgregor is currently in Dubai, training for his fight that’s taking place Sunday January 24, 2021. The professional mixed martial artist and boxer was spotted earlier in Dubai Marina in shorts and flip flops after working out.

 

Three UFC fights are taking place in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

In a span of 7 days, 3 UFC fights are taking place in the Etihad Arena.

Holloway vs. Kattar: Saturday January, 16

  • main card: 12AM
  • Prelims: 9PM

Chiesa vs. Magny: Monday January, 20

  • Main card: 9PM
  • Prelims: 6PM

Poirier vs. Mgregor: Sunday January, 24

  • Main card: 7AM
  • Late Prelims: 5AM
  • Early Prelims: 3AM

Fans are getting amped with the rematch announcements Poirier vs. Mcgregor

