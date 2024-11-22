Top 10 Dubai Christmas Brunches You Can’t Miss Out On This Festive Season

Alexa, play All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey.

Christmas is almost here, and no one does it better than Dubai. The cozy vibes, the perfect weather, and the precious moments spent with loved ones—whether indoors or outside. Time to break out the Christmas lights, grab your hot chocolate, and get into the festive spirit.

10. Celebrate the holidays with a Christmas brunch at Topgolf Dubai

Get your crew together and head to Topgolf Dubai for the ultimate festive party. Enjoy endless gameplay, drinks, and delicious holiday platters for groups of six or more. Don’t forget to rock the Topgolf Christmas hats and get into the holiday spirit! It’s the PERFECT place to kick off the season—so swing by, have fun, and let the good times roll.

When? 1st December – 25th December 2024

Where? Topgolf Dubai

Price: Prices are valid for a minimum of 6 guests

Soft Beverage Package | AED 299 per person

House Beverage Package | AED 479 per person

Book here.

9. Embrace the festivities with a delish Christmas Day Brunch at Zala

Celebrate Christmas Day at Zala with a festive brunch set amidst the beautiful dunes. Expect a variety of delicious dishes, including a perfectly roasted turkey and Christmas pudding, followed by fun activities for the whole family. Kids can look forward to Santa’s visit, gifts, pony and camel rides, and holiday-themed games. A live band adds to the jolly atmosphere, making this the perfect spot for a memorable Christmas celebration.

Where? Zala Restauraunt, Bab Al Shams

Price:

AED 499 per person inclusive of soft beverages

AED 699 per person inclusive of house beverages

AED 250 per child from 4 to 11 years old

Book here.

8. Make this Christmas memorable at Nonya