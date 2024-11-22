Top 10 Dubai Christmas Brunches You Can’t Miss Out On This Festive Season

Alexa, play All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey.
Christmas is almost here, and no one does it better than Dubai. The cozy vibes, the perfect weather, and the precious moments spent with loved ones—whether indoors or outside. Time to break out the Christmas lights, grab your hot chocolate, and get into the festive spirit.
10. Celebrate the holidays with a Christmas brunch at Topgolf Dubai
Get your crew together and head to Topgolf Dubai for the ultimate festive party. Enjoy endless gameplay, drinks, and delicious holiday platters for groups of six or more. Don’t forget to rock the Topgolf Christmas hats and get into the holiday spirit! It’s the PERFECT place to kick off the season—so swing by, have fun, and let the good times roll.
When? 1st December – 25th December 2024
Where? Topgolf Dubai
Price: Prices are valid for a minimum of 6 guests
- Soft Beverage Package | AED 299 per person
- House Beverage Package | AED 479 per person
Book here.
9. Embrace the festivities with a delish Christmas Day Brunch at Zala
Celebrate Christmas Day at Zala with a festive brunch set amidst the beautiful dunes. Expect a variety of delicious dishes, including a perfectly roasted turkey and Christmas pudding, followed by fun activities for the whole family. Kids can look forward to Santa’s visit, gifts, pony and camel rides, and holiday-themed games. A live band adds to the jolly atmosphere, making this the perfect spot for a memorable Christmas celebration.
Where? Zala Restauraunt, Bab Al Shams
Price:
- AED 499 per person inclusive of soft beverages
- AED 699 per person inclusive of house beverages
- AED 250 per child from 4 to 11 years old
Book here.
8. Make this Christmas memorable at Nonya
Celebrate Christmas Day in style at Nonya, Taj, Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy a festive brunch full of delicious dishes and a lively atmosphere that captures the true spirit of the season. It’s the perfect way to indulge in great food and celebrate with loved ones.
When? 1 pm – 5 pm
Where? Nonya’s Christmas Day Brunch, Taj – Jumeirah Lake Towers
Price:
- Starting from AED 245 per person (15% off if booked by 10 December)
For bookings, call: +971 52 263 1565 or email hostesses.jltdubai@tajhotels.com
7. Christmas brunch is always a good idea at Great British Restaurant
Celebrate Christmas Day at the Great British Restaurant, where a festive feast awaits. Indulge in a variety of global flavors as the atmosphere fills with holiday joy. Santa Claus will make a special visit during brunch, bringing delight to guests of all ages, while live music keeps the festive energy alive. It’s a wonderful way to create unforgettable memories with family and friends this holiday season… sounds cute!
When? From 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Where? Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm
Price:
- AED 399 per person; Soft Package
- AED 499 per person; House Package
- AED 629 per person; Bubbly Package
- AED 175 per personfor Children’s Package (6 to 11 years old)
6. Feel the magic of the much loved festive occasion at Ballaro’ Restaurant & Terrace
This place screams a must-attend… Surrounded by lush greenery and stylish décor, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Christmas. Savor a selection of festive dishes—from classic roast turkey to globally inspired specialties like ceviche—that are sure to impress every palate.
And with a vibrant live DJ playing holiday tunes, it’s guaranteed to be a festive affair that’s as memorable as it is delicious.
When? 1:00pm to 4:00pm
Where? Ballaro’ Restaurant & Terrace, Conrad Dubai
Price:
- AED 390 for Soft Beverages
- AED 590 for House Beverages
- AED 690 for Champagne
PSSTT… Get 25% off early Bird offer available till 8th December…. 20% off for in-house guests.
Reserve a table here
5. Akira is calling your name if you’re looking for exquisite selection of culinary delights…
Celebrate the magic of Christmas at Akira Back with a festive brunch that’s sure to impress! Expect a selection of expertly crafted dishes designed to bring out the holiday cheer. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the company of loved ones or savor each delicious bite, this Christmas Day Brunch promises to make the season precious. Don’t miss out on a meal full of indulgence, memories, and holiday joy.
When? 1-4 PM
Where? Akira Back, The Palm Jumeirah
Price:
- AED 390 for Soft Beverages
- AED 590 for House Beverages
- AED 690 for Champagne
For festive bookings, please call +971 4 245 5800 or email wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com
4. Jingle and mingle this Christmas with Pascal Tepper’s Christmas brunch
Enjoy Christmas in style at Pascal Tepper with a brunch filled with festive flavors and activities for the whole family. Enjoy dishes like grilled salmon with lemon caper butter, roasted lamb, and traditional roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, alongside decadent desserts like Buche de Noel and Christmas cakes.
Adding to the holiday cheer, live carolers will serenade guests, and Santa will surprise the kids with gifts and fun.. so cute!
When? 1 PM – 4 PM
Where? Pascal Tepper Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton
Price:
- AED 249 with free-flowing soft beverages
- AED 349 with free-flowing house beverages
(50% discount for kids 6 to 11 years!)
For bookings, contact: +971 56 414 2213
3. Gather loved ones on Christmas Day at 365 Restaurant
What to expect? A festive buffet packed with holiday must-haves like caramelized veggies, soy-glazed chicken, and Oriental meze. Twinkling lights, happy tunes, and amazing food—it’s the ultimate holiday vibe!
When? 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Where? 365 Restaurant, Novotel Barsha
Price:
- AED 160 soft beverages
- AED 280 house beverages
2. Craving an Italian brunch? Cinque is the spot to be this Christmas
Spend Christmas Day the Italian way with a brunch that’s got all the good stuff—fresh pasta, BBQ, and some classic Christmas pastries to wrap it all up. With live music, poolside vibes, and plenty of festive cheer, it’s the perfect way to eat, drink, and be merry. Just bring your appetite and a good mood.
PSSTT… Advance bookings are strongly advised!
When? 12:30pm – 4:30pm
Where? Cinque, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Price:
- Early bird: Bottomless gourmet buffet and alcoholic beverages from AED 599 per person.
- For the little ones, classics and soft drinks from AED 249 (ages 5-12).
For bookings, call 04 455 9989, email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com or WhatsApp +97144559999
1. Exciting entertainment + yummy brunch buffet await at NUMÂ
This screams Christmas… Dubai’s top festive brunch buffet is calling! Think turkey carvings, live cooking stations with global faves, and a dessert bar that’s basically a dream come true. Add in some creative cocktails, live tunes, and entertainment. Yup, you’ll probably leave happy.
When? 12:30pm – 4:30pm
Where? NUMÂ, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Price:
- Early bird: Bottomless brunch including alcoholic beverages from AED 399 per person (indoor seating).
- For the little ones, brunch from AED 249 (ages 5-12).
For bookings, Call 04 455 9989, Email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com or WhatsApp +97144559999
